Kansas City T-Bones are now the Monarchs

The Kansas City T-Bones, a minor league baseball team from the American Association, announced they’ll now be known as the Kansas City Monarchs in honor of the city’s former Negro Leagues franchise. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which owns rights to the Monarchs name, has entered into a long-term licensing agreement with the T-Bones.

The agreement will help inject some revenue into the cash strapped museum. The Monarchs were the longest running franchise in America’s Negro Leagues. Legends such as Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson and Buck O’Neil played for the Monarchs.