The Blues suffered a 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks at Enterprise Center. Brayden Schenn scored the St. Louis goal. Jordan Binnington made 35 saves in defeat. The Blues dropped to 2-1-and-1. St. Louis allowed seven power play opportunities, but kept the Sharks off the board denying them on all extra-man advantages. Craig Berube was not happy with the amount of penalties.

They host the Kings Saturday.