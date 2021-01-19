Watch as Kyrou’s goal lifts Blues past Sharks in home opener

Jordan Kyrou’s goal midway through the third period lifted the Blues to a 5-4 win over the Sharks in St. Louis’ home opener. Justin Faulk scored twice during a four-goal second period for the Blues, who improve to 2-1-and-0. Mike Hoffman and Brayden Schenn also scored in the win.

Kyrou’s game winner came at 10:28 during a delayed penalty. He used Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov as a screen after taking a drop pass from defenseman Colton Parayko.

“He made a good drop for me and I cut to the middle and tried to use the D as a screen there and it worked out,” Kyrou said. “I was just happy in the moment and did my thing.”

What a snipe! Jordan Kyrou breaks the tie and the #stlblues are back on top.

St. Louis hosts the Sharks again Wednesday night.