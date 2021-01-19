Mizzou’s second half rally comes up short

The Mizzou Women’s Basketball team cut a 14-point deficit down to one late, but couldn’t top LSU losing 66-64 on Monday night at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou got going in the second half shooting nearly 64% from the floor led by Aijha Blackwell who finished with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Blackwell along with Lauren Hansen helped spark a late game rally when they combined for the Tigers next 15 points to close their double-digit deficit to one in the closing minute. LSU sealed the game from the free throw line.

Mizzou hosts No. 7 Texas A&M on Sunday, Jan. 24. Tipoff from Mizzou Arena is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network.