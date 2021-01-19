Legislation appointing Missouri House and Senate marshals to be heard on Monday

A Missouri House committee will consider legislation to appoint House and Senate Marshals, to help provide physical security and perform other duties at the State Capitol in Jefferson City.

The Missouri House Crime Prevention Committee will hold a hearing next Monday on legislation from State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin. He’s a former state Department of Public Safety (DPS) director and a former Joplin police chief. Roberts also chairs the Crime Prevention Committee.

Under House Bill 784, Missouri House and Senate marshals would be able to wear a concealable firearm and make arrests based upon state law. They would have to have at least five years’ experience as a law enforcement officer and have a peace officer license.

Under the two-page bill, the House and Senate marshals would aid the sergeant-at-arms in their respective chambers. They would help oversee the physical security of the areas in the Missouri Capitol under control of the House and Senate.

Any marshals authorized under the bill would be in addition to Capitol Police officers or other law enforcement personnel.

