MLK Day is a federal and Missouri holiday

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a federal, Missouri and county holiday.

Most federal, Missouri, county and city offices are closed on Monday, with the exception of emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies.

Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery.

The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday.

Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. He advocated non-violence and was assassinated in 1968, in Memphis.

In 1983, then-U.S. Rep. Katie Hall (D-Indiana) proposed legislation to create a federal holiday in January honoring Dr. King. It passed in the House 338-90 and was signed that fall by then-President Ronald Reagan at the White House.

The holiday was first observed in January 1986.

The holiday is also considered an official day of service.

