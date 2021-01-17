Chiefs tweet “HenneThingIsPossible” after advancing to AFC title game

Chad Henne’s one-yard pass on 4th and inches to Tyreek Hill from the Cleveland 47 sealed the Chiefs 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns to advance to the AFC title game next week against Buffalo. On the previous play, Henne scrambled 13 yards on 3rd and long diving head first to get his team close to the first down marker. It was a gutsy play and gutsy call to keep the ball out of Baker Mayfield’s hands in the closing 90 seconds.

Henne entered the game in the third quarter for Patrick Mahomes who was hit hard on a rushing attempt and had to be helped up to his feet. Mahomes was taken to the injury tent on the sideline for a quick examination and then ran off the field to the locker room. After an examination it was determined that Mahomes suffered a concussion and was not allowed to return.

Henne, who started Week 17, went 6-of-8 with one interception coming in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs will be hosting a conference championship game for the third straight year. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only other franchise to accomplish that feat. Both teams were coached by Andy Reid.