Dru Smith scored 15 points, Jeremiah Tilmon added 14 points and 10 rebounds Javon Pickett came off the bench to score 12 as the 17th ranked Mizzou Tigers came off their 11-day COVID-19 break to beat Texas A&M 68-52 on Saturday in College Station. The win improves the Tigers to (8-2, 2-2 SEC).

Up three at the break at 27-24, the Tigers took over in the second half using a 21-5 to put the game out of the reach.

Watch Cuonzo Martin’s postgame comments:

Mizzou hosts South Carolina on Tuesday.