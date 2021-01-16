Blues pounded by Avs 8-0

The Colorado Avalanche scored five goals on the power play in an 8-0 win against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Friday.

After a scoreless first period, the Blues surrendered four goals in each the second and third.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Gabriel Landeskog scored twice, Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Devon Toews each had a goal and an assist, and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado, which lost to St. Louis 4-1 on Wednesday. Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for his 12th NHL shutout.

Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for St. Louis before being replaced at the start of the third period by Ville Husso, who allowed four goals on 14 shots in his NHL debut.