Mizzou women get first SEC win in return to the court after COVID-19 layoff

After a 10-day layoff, the Mizzou women picked up their first Southeastern Conference and first road win Thursday, 85-77, over Ole Miss (7-3, 1-3 SEC). Hayley Frank scored 21 of her 23 points in the second half to finish off the Rebels.

Ole Miss used a 10-2 run to tie the score at 53 with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter. Mizzou answered with a 9-0 run to build a 62-53 lead ending the quarter with a three by Frank. Frank led the team in scoring for the second time this season with 23 points while shooting a highly-efficient 7-of-10 from the field, 5-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. She also had a team-high seven rebounds and had three assists.

Mizzou led or was tied with Ole Miss for all but 40 seconds. Four others scored in double figures for Mizzou. Aijha Blackwell scored 15 points while dishing out a team-high five assists followed by LaDazhia Williams 13 points, Shug Dickson 11 points and Shannon Dufficy a season-high 10 points.

Mizzou will be back in action on Monday, Jan. 18 against LSU. Tipoff from Mizzou Arena is slated for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.