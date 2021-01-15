Missouri Congressman wants financial companies to stop serving U.S. Capitol rioters

Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver is requesting that banks and other financial services companies stop processing transactions for rioters and organizations who were part of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pro-Trump mob waged violence and destruction on January 6 that left five people dead.

In a letter to a trade group called the Electronic Transaction Association, Cleaver says several groups like the Proud Boys, Booglaoo Bois, and the last Sons of Liberty, have been identified as participating in the event. The group’s members include more than 500 companies worldwide, such as Mastercard, Visa, PayPal and American Express.

“As some mainstream financial services providers have refused to provide products and services to domestic terrorists, these extremist groups have sought out relationships with intermediary organizations with questionable terms of service. These organizations often act as go-betweens for extremist groups and financial services providers. For example, if a financial services provider refuses to process payments on the website of an extremist group, these nefarious actors have historically looked to platforms that have payment relationships with mainstream financial services providers to help process transactions for them. Crowdfunding site GiveSendGo which is currently helping Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for legal defense is but one example,” the letter says.

Cleaver, a Democrat from Kansas City, is also calling on the institutions to suspend services to anyone raising funds off the January 6 events.

He serves on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee and is chairman of its subcommittee on national security. His district includes Kansas City, Marshall and Higginsville.

