Blues win the season opener!

Bad news: Mike Hoffman who is Canadian didn’t get his visa squared away in time and couldn’t play. Oskar Sundvuist stepped in and scored two goals.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced for the Chiefs. Mahomes reflects on facing Mayfield and Kelce knows what this game means to fans in Cleveland.