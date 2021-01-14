Missouri National Guard heads to Washington, D.C. to help with safety efforts

Gov. Mike Parson is sending members of the Missouri National Guard to Washington, D.C. to help with potential safety problems in the run-up to the presidential inauguration. They will help with security, medical evacuation, and logistics.

The move follows an internal FBI memo warning of possible “armed protests” at all state capitols, the U.S. Capitol, state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the days leading up to the inauguration.

The Guard tells Missourinet the current authorization allows them to help up to 31 days, but the length could change depending on the need. Due to operational concerns, the number of soldiers involved is not being released.

Security has also ramped up around the Missouri Capitol after the FBI bulletin was leaked. Multiple law enforcement agencies are helping with the efforts in Jefferson City.

