Blues top Avs in season opener

Oskar Sundqvist scored two goals in the Blues’ 4-1 win over the Avalanche at Ball Arena in the season opener for each team. Jordan Kyrou and Kyle Clifford also scored. Robert Thomas had two assists. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for St. Louis. The Blues face the Avalanche again Friday night.

About a half hour before the Blues were set to play, the team announced forward Mike Hoffman wouldn’t be joining his new team. Hoffman’s work visa has not yet been approved. Hoffman is a native of Canada. He is expected to be eligible for the team’s second game of the season on Friday.

IN THE NHL:

>>Blackhawks Fall To Lightning In Season Opener

(Tampa, FL) — The Blackhawks fell to the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning 5-1 in the season opener in Florida. Dylan Strome scored the lone goal for Chicago. Malcolm Subban stopped 28 of the 33 shots he faced in the loss. The Hawks remain in Tampa to face the Lightning tomorrow night.

>>Flyers Pull Away From Penguins With Three-Goal Third

(Philadelphia, PA) — Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes scored 20 seconds apart in the third period as the Flyers pulled away for a 6-3 win over the Penguins in the season opener in Philadelphia. Michael Raffl broke a 3-all tie 5:37 into the final frame to put Philly in front for good. Joel Farabee had a goal and three assists for the Flyers. Mark Jankowski and Brandon Tanev each had a goal and a helper for Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby also scored in defeat.