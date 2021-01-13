Texans request an interview with Chiefs OC Bieniemy

The Texans have requested an interview with Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Houston is interested in the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. Houston will have to wait until KC is eliminated from the playoffs or until after the Super Bowl to talk to Bieniemy since they missed the deadline for interviews.

Houston was one of six teams at the end of the regular season with head coach positions available. The other five teams, Chargers, Falcons, Lions, Jets and Jaguars all interviewed Bieniemy, but the Texans passed.

Since then, the Eagles fired former Andy Reid assistant Doug Pederson. No word on if Philadelphia will interview Bieniemy.