Missouri U.S. House members vote along party lines to impeach Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted today 232-197 to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. Missouri’s U.S. House members voted along party lines with Republicans voting against and Democrats supporting articles of impeachment. Ten Republicans from other states joined Democrats in voting for impeachment.

House Democrats have led the effort after Trump urged rally supporters last week to march to the U.S. Capitol and “pressure” lawmakers to object to the election certification process. Rioters hit the Capitol – leaving behind a trail of destruction and violence that killed five people. The House charged Trump with “inciting violence against the government of the United States” and requesting his immediate removal from office and disqualification from ever holding one again.

During debate today, southeast Missouri Republican Congressman Jason Smith, a steadfast Trump ally who objected to certifying election results last week, says impeaching the president is reckless.

“This will only bring up the hate and fire more than ever before. Have a conscience,” says Smith. “Put the people before politics. Unify this country. President Trump will be leaving in seven days. Let’s try to heal this nation. Let’s listen to the American people. This is the people’s house. Let’s operate for the people. This country is hurting. The people are hurting. Our colleagues are hurting.”

Kansas City Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, who co-sponsored the articles of impeachment, says Trump must be held accountable for inciting a domestic terror attack on America’s government. He says for the safety of the American people and our democracy, the President needs to be removed from office immediately.

On the floor today, newly-elected Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush, a Democrat from St. Louis and an activist, used strong words to describe Trump.

“If we fail to remove a white supremacist president who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it’s communities like Missouri’s first district that suffer the most,” says Bush. “The 117 Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives. The first step in that process is to root out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist-in-chief.”

As for Trump, he has released a statement saying that there are reports of more similar coming. He urges that there be no violence, no law breaking and no vandalism of any kind. Trump says that is not what he stands for, nor what America stands for.

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has reportedly said he would not agree to use emergency powers to bring the Senate back into session for a trial before January 19. President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn into office on January 20.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet