Former Mizzou coach suing school over contract dispute

Former Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley is suing the school. He filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators to dispute terms of his contract settlement. Dooley was MU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018-19. He wasn’t retained by Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz when he was hired to replace Barry Odom after the 2019 season.

Dooley was the highest-paid assistant coach in program history at $900,000 per year. His original contract ran for three seasons through Feb. 28, 2021.