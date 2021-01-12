Royals GM Moore, former Chiefs LB Thomas highlight Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Kansas City Royals Sr. Vice President-Baseball Operations/General Manager Dayton Moore and former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas will be among the 20 sports figures/teams inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame later this month. The annual enshrinement ceremony is set for Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Moore, who was named Royals’ General Manager on May 30, 2006, will enter his 15th full season with the club this year. Under his leadership, the franchise has been constructed from within, using the skills he developed in scouting and player development, resulting in the back-to-back American League pennants in 2014 and 2015 and capped off by a World Series title in 2015.

Thomas, who was drafted fourth overall by the Chiefs in the 1989 NFL Draft, spent his 11-year career in Kansas City until his death in 2000. He was named to nine Pro Bowls and holds the record for most sacks in a single game at seven.

Other inductees in the Class of 2021 include: Mark Lamping (former president of the St. Louis Cardinals), John Roderique (Webb City football coach), Bobby Allison (Springfield philanthropist), Dennis Heim (Monett & Missouri State football standout), Jim Middleton (basketball coach), Alex Hall (Kickapoo & Drury basketball standout), Jim Whytlaw (swim coach), Missouri State University Sugar Bears dance team, Dan Boever (golf long driver & entertainer), Pat Colon (Cape Girardeau Central HS/Southeast Missouri State University basketball standout), Poplar Bluff High School boys golf program, Paul Evans (Missouri State baseball pitching coach), University of Missouri Football Chain Crew, Tom Mast (Springfield area sports broadcaster), Warrensburg High School boys & girls cross country programs and coach Ron Clawson, Bryan Blitz (University of Missouri soccer coach). CEO of Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company Edwin “Cookie” Rice will receive the President’s Award, given to individuals who champion the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as well as sports across the state.

Courtesy: Royals media relations