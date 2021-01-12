Remote testimony will likely be up to discretion of Missouri House committee chairs this session

A Missouri House committee decided Friday that remote testimony via zoom will be up to individual committee chairmen and chairwomen this session.

The Missouri House Consent and House Procedures Committee held about a 90-minute hearing on Friday in Jefferson City, discussing zoom testimony and numerous other rules issues.

Committee members in both parties agree that COVID continues to be a concern, but the GOP-led committee is giving discretion to Missouri House committee chairs. State Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, chairs the committee.

Remote testimony happened in mid-December, when former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani testified via zoom before the Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight. There were some technical issues with Giuliani’s computer that night, and at one point, he was upside down in the screen that Missouri lawmakers were facing.

As for the Consent and House Procedures Committee, they also voted down a proposed amendment Friday from ranking Democratic State Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette. She says House committees should not hold a hearing on bills and vote the same day, saying lawmakers need more time to study any bill.

McCreery also wants to see masks required in the Missouri House, particularly during committee hearings.

House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, testified before the committee on Friday. The committee approved one of his proposals, which would allow Missouri House committees to meet without a quorum. That can be an issue when there is snow and/or ice in Jefferson City.

The committee also discussed the importance of subpoena enforcement for Missouri House committees.

