Alabama and the SEC back on top of the College Football world

The Alabama football season started in Columbia, Missouri on Sept 26 with a 38-19 win over the Tigers in Eli Drinkwitz’s debut as Mizzou head coach. It ended Monday night in Miami with a undefeated season, an 18th national championship and a record setting victory for Nick Saban.

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith exploded for 215 yards and three touchdowns on a dozen catches as first-ranked Alabama rolled past Ohio State 52-24 in Miami to win the National Championship. Mac Jones went off for 464 yards passing and five touchdowns. Najee Harris logged 22 carries for 79 yards and two scores on the ground and added seven catches for another 79 yards and a TD catch.

The Crimson Tide end the season 13-and-0 and give Nick Saban a record seventh national title.

Alabama’s Smith broke several records in the title game and only needed two quarters to do it. His 12 receptions set a College Football Playoff record and his 215 yards were the second-most in a CFP or BCS game. Smith also set the single-season receiving yards and touchdown records for the SEC. He was named the offensive MVP in the win over Ohio State even though he exited the game early in the third quarter with a hand injury.