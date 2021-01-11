Mizzou ESports grabs third place finish at Rocket League Collegiate Nationals

Mizzou Esports claimed third place at Rocket League Collegiate Nationals. The Tigers journey was remarkable. The won the Western Conference championships by winning three straight matches after losing their opening match to LSU. That improbable run in the conference championships put them in Nationals where this past Friday, they beat LSU to guarantee a third-place finish.

After their victory over LSU, Mizzou faced Akron for the second time in two nights and we swept again 4-0 to conclude their run.

3rd place for @MizzouEsports

Scored a goal late in the fourth match but they got swept by Akron…I’m new to this but the Zips are legit. Great run for the Tigers!#RocketLeague pic.twitter.com/4Df2zhKaSy — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) January 9, 2021

Christian VanMeter, Riley Putnam and Tristan Bennett better known in the gaming word as Crimz, Chox and Nitrovity beat Stockton in their first series on Thursday, before losing to Akron in the second match. In a must-win, Mizzou fell behind 2-0 to Northern Virginia before rallying with four straight wins to advance to Friday’s second round.

In all Mizzou Esports won $13,500 in scholarship money for competing in both the Western Conference and National events. Gamers are familiar with Rocket League, a video game that is played like soccer with cars. In addition to Mizzou competing in the western conference, Missouri State and Missouri S&T fielded teams as well.

Back in 2017, Psyonix, the creator of Rocket League reported over 10 million copies of the game had been sold.