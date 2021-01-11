Missouri prepares for possible ‘uprising’ planned at all state capitols and U.S. Capitol

An FBI memo is warning law enforcement in Missouri and nationwide of “armed protests” at all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol in the run-up to Inauguration Day. ABC News reports the memo indicates threats of an “uprising” if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day.

The news follows a pro-Trump mob taking over the U.S. Capitol last week, killing at least five people and vandalizing many parts of the building.

During a press conference today at the state capitol in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson says precautions are being taken in Missouri.

“We’re quite aware of what’s going on there,” says Parson, a former Polk County Sheriff. “I think our state is a little different, compared to a lot of other states where you are seeing maybe some of these issues coming.”

The report says state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings could be targets. The FBI is also getting reports of threats to harm Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“People took action they should have never taken. I have said all along, whether it is in Missouri or its in Washington, D.C., I believe in civil protests. I believe people have the right to the First Amendment. But what I don’t believe is, I don’t believe anybody for any cause has the right to commit any crimes. Period,” says Parson, a Republican. “Whether it’s in Washington, D.C., whether it’s in Missouri, or whether it’s in any other state, if you are violating the law, then you are responsible for your own actions.”

Parson’s remarks followed tight security at Monday’s inauguration. Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick were sworn into office.

