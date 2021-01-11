Chiefs will host the Browns Sunday afternoon

The Browns are celebrating their first playoff win since January 1995. They jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 48-37 win over the Steelers in an AFC wild card matchup in Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes and former Kansas City Chief Kareem Hunt ran for two scores for Cleveland. It was the Browns’ first playoff game period in 18 years.

Saturday, Jan. 16

NFC No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams at NFC No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers, 3:35 p.m. CT (FOX)

AFC No. 5 seed Baltimore Ravens at AFC No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m. CT (NBCo)

Sunday, Jan. 17

AFC No. 6 seed Cleveland Browns at AFC No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 p.m. CT (CBS)

NFC No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFC No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints, 5:40 p.m. CT (FOX)