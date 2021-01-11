Blues invite frontline workers to first home game of the 2021 season

The St. Louis Blues are inviting a limited number of frontline workers, along with families and friends of our players, staff, team and essential personnel, when the team plays their first home game on Monday, Jan. 18 against the San Jose Sharks. The home opener will include a special dedication puck drop honoring frontline workers.

“It’s good news for everyone that Blues hockey is back home at Enterprise Center,” said Blues President of Business Operations/CEO Chris Zimmerman. “We are proud to welcome this group of local heroes as our guests to the arena as a way to express our admiration and appreciation for their selfless work to keep the St. Louis area healthy and safe.”

The Blues have worked with health and safety officials from the City of St. Louis to determine small groups of fewer than 300 people are the safest and most responsible way to start the season.

Enterprise Center has made operational changes and adopted new health and safety protocols including the requirement that face coverings be worn for all guests and staff, bags will no longer be permitted and Enterprise Center will now be a cash-free environment. A full list of health and safety protocols can be found at stlouisblues.com/safety.

The Blues first game of the season is this Wednesday in Colorado.