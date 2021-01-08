Top ranked Bearcats fall to Washburn, ending 28-game win streak

The No. 5-ranked Washburn University Ichabods pulled out an 84-82 overtime victory over the No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team at Bearcat Arena on Thursday in Maryville, Mo. The Washburn victory snapped Northwest’s 28-game win streak, 35-game home-court win streak and 25-game MIAA win streak. It was Washburn’s first against Northwest in the last 12 matchups between the two teams.

The Bearcats rallied from down four with 7.4 seconds to play to force overtime and were leading 82-77 before Washburn ended the game on a 7-0 run to finish the upset. Diego Bernard captured his sixth career double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Wes Dreamer hit six three-pointers in the loss.

The last time the Bearcats lost on their homecourt was Feb. 17, 2018 in a 73-70 loss to Missouri Southern.

Since 2013, the Bearcats are 104-6 at home.