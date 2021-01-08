Missourinet

Mizzou ESports advances to Rocket League semifinals

The Mizzou ESports team advanced to the semifinals at Rocket League Nationals and are guaranteed no worse than a 4th place finish after going 2-1 in competition on Thursday night. The Tigers will face LSU in the semifinals at 7 p.m. CT. WATCH here

Christian VanMeter, Riley Putnam and Tristan Bennett better known in the gaming word as Crimz, Chox and Nitrovity beat Stockton in their first series, rallying from down 3-1, to win three straight and win the best-of-seven series. Mizzou faced Akron in the second match and got swept 4-0. The Zips had the benefit of having a student who is also a pro player in the Rocket League circuit. With a trip to the Final Four on the line, Mizzou fell behind 2-0 to Northern Virginia before rallying with four straight wins to advance.

Mizzou will face LSU tonight and if they win, they face the loser of Akron (8-1 in Thursday night’s play) or Northwood (8-2) in the other semifinal.

Thursday night’s six-hour event was watched by 375,000 people on Twitch.

