Mizzou basketball pauses team activities

The No. 13 Mizzou men’s basketball team will pause all team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, head coach Cuonzo Martin announced Friday.

Mizzou was scheduled to host LSU on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. but that game has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date, which is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols and game management requirements. The status of both Mizzou’s Jan. 12 game vs. Vanderbilt and Jan. 16 game at Texas A&M is still to be determined.

“This continues to be a challenging time across the college basketball landscape, and it is important that we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost,” Martin said. “In laying out the schedule, the SEC has allowed for a week at the end of the season for the possibility that games would be cancelled, and we look forward to hosting LSU at a later date. Once we can return to competition safely, we will do so.”