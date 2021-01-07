SLU hoops programs on hold and Missouri State women have series postponed

Saint Louis men’s basketball was ranked in the top 25 in the basketball Coaches Poll for the first time this season. The 7-and-1 Billikens check in at number-23. SLU is currently on pause due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. A player tested positive on December 30th and head coach Travis Ford told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch it’s unlikely the team will be able to practice by middle of next week which would be a 14-day quarantine. Four games have been postponed. SLU’s next game is scheduled for the 15th.

Things have been worse for the SLU women’s team that has only played two games. They’ve had 10 total games postponed this season, nine in a row since Dec 9th. They’re next game is set for the 16th.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Valley Conference announced that the 25th ranked Missouri State women will have their weekend series with Loyola postponed because of COVID-19 within the Lady Bears program. MSU has only played six games this season.