Missouri’s governor releases $127 million; says state is in top ten in recovery efforts

Citing the improving economy and Missouri’s 4.4 percent unemployment rate, Governor Mike Parson has released about $127 million in previously restricted funds.

“Thanks to our Show-Me strong recovery plan, we continue to outpace our economic recovery forecast, which is why we are able to release these funds today,” Parson says.

The governor tells Capitol reporters that 67 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered.

The funding released by Governor Parson on Wednesday includes $26 million for the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, $8.5 million for Missouri’s Division of Tourism, $120,000 for the meat and poultry inspection program and $50,000 for the food, beverage and forest products initiative.

“Right now, the revenues look good in the state,” says Parson. “We’ve been so fortunate here in this state, I mean a 4.4 (percent) unemployment rate, I think we’re in the top ten in the recovery efforts.”

In October, Governor Parson released $40 million in general revenue and also allocated $95 million in CARES Act funding for critical services. When he made that October announcement, he also noted that Missouri’s unemployment rate had improved and that state revenues had outpaced expectations.

