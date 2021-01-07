Bieniemy and the Jets. Chiefs assistant wraps up five interviews for NFL head coaching jobs

The New York Jets have interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head coaching position. He’s considered a top-tier candidate to be a head coach, having worked under Andy Reid in Kansas City. Bieniemy interviewed, but was bypassed for the Jets’ job in 2019 that eventually went to Adam Gase.

Bieniemy interviewed with the Falcons and Lions on Monday. He interviewed with the Chargers on Tuesday and the Jaguars along with the Jets on Wednesday. The Houston Texans, the other team with a current opening passed on an interview.

The Chiefs practice Thursday.

The Chiefs have put Michael Danna on the reserve/COVID list. ESPN reports the rookie defensive end has not tested positive for the coronavirus, but had a high-risk close contact with an infected person. The Chiefs are off this weekend. If Danna does not test positive in the next several days, he could return to the roster for the Divisional round game. KC also signed veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to its practice squad.