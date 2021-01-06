Missouri is building a COVID-19 vaccine-specific dashboard

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated January 3 says doses of COVID-19 vaccine for nearly 219,000 Missourians have been distributed to the state. Gov. Mike Parson says more than 98,000 Missourians have been given their first round of the two-step vaccine.

The report says the state should create a vaccine-specific dashboard with regular updating of the number of individuals vaccinated to date. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Spokeswoman Lisa Cox says the state is developing a dashboard and hopes to launch it soon.

The report says Missouri has 308 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, ranking the state with the 33rd highest case rate in the country. Missouri remains in the red zone with 87% of all counties in the state having moderate to high levels of community transmission – about 77% have high levels.

Health experts are concerned about a surge in cases after the holidays. The task force recommends that Missourians get tested if they were around people outside of their household over the holidays.

To view the full report, click here.

