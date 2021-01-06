Missourinet

Missouri House chooses Vescovo as Speaker

The Missouri House on Wednesday elected State Rep. Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, as the first House Speaker in state history from eastern Missouri’s Arnold.

Then-Missouri House Majority Leader Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, (left) speaks to House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, in the House chamber in Jefferson City on November 10, 2020 (File photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Vescovo was first elected to the House in 2014, and is starting his fourth term.

The 2021 legislative session started Wednesday at noon in Jefferson City.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers again this session. They control the Senate 24-10, and have a 114-47 majority in the House.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) presided over the House, until the Speaker was elected. He also delivered a speech, critical of how elections were conducted in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Ashcroft also says “Clean Missouri” was rammed through by special, wealthy out-of-state interests in 2018.

