Missouri House chooses Vescovo as Speaker

The Missouri House on Wednesday elected State Rep. Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, as the first House Speaker in state history from eastern Missouri’s Arnold.

Vescovo was first elected to the House in 2014, and is starting his fourth term.

The 2021 legislative session started Wednesday at noon in Jefferson City.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers again this session. They control the Senate 24-10, and have a 114-47 majority in the House.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) presided over the House, until the Speaker was elected. He also delivered a speech, critical of how elections were conducted in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Ashcroft also says “Clean Missouri” was rammed through by special, wealthy out-of-state interests in 2018.

