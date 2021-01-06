Fauci to deliver virtual COVID-19 lecture to Washington University students

The nation’s top infectious disease expert will be giving a virtual lecture Thursday to Washington University School of Medicine faculty and students. The public can also listen live to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s talk about COVID-19 and its impact on the fields of public health and infectious diseases.

The talk will be geared toward Washington University and BJC HealthCare employees, residents, fellows and students.

His lecture will run from 8-8:45 a.m. No registration is required.

To view the lecture, click here. The School of Medicine’s website will also have a recording of Fauci’s lecture after he speaks.

