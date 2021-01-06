Chiefs conditioning coach tests positive for COVID-19. Cleveland hit by COVID positives ahead of playoff game

Chiefs strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin is positive for COVID-19. NFL Network reported Rubin’s test results. Contact tracing is underway. With the Chiefs off this week with a bye in the AFC playoffs, no players have been at the team facility the last two days. The Chiefs are to resume practice tomorrow with their first playoff game next weekend.

>>Browns Head Coach Stefanski Tests Positive For COVID-19

(Cleveland, OH) — The Browns will head into their first playoff game in 18-years without head coach Kevin Stefanski. He has tested positive for COVID-19. He will not be on the sidelines Sunday when Cleveland plays against the Steelers on the road. Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach in his place. Cleveland placed guard Joel Bitonio and receiver KhaDarel Hodge on the reserve/COVID-19 list.