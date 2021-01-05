Mizzou looks to end trend at Mississippi State

Mississippi State has won six of its last seven under Ben Howland and eight of its last nine over Mizzou since the 2014-15 season including two games last year between these two teams. However, the Bulldogs have had their issues against ranked teams and Mizzou can turn the trend in this head-to-head series Tuesday night at 8 p.m. from “The Hump.”

Mizzou enters this game ranked 13th in the AP Top 25 and 10th in first NET rankings which help determine postseason seeding. A win for Mississippi State would end of seven-game losing streak against ranked opponents and give the Bulldogs their first ranked win last January.

The Tigers have won all three of their games played away from home, including a neutral court win over ranked Oregon and true road victories over Wichita State and Arkansas. The last time Mizzou won its first three games away from home was 2013-14. The Tigers are seeking their third consecutive victory in true road games to start a season for the first time since 1994-95 (at Washington, at SMU and at No. 19 Nebraska).