Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Mizzou lands 4-star Ohio State receiver who entered transfer portal

Mizzou lands 4-star Ohio State receiver who entered transfer portal

By

Mookie Cooper announced on Twitter post that he is transferring back home to state of Missouri and will play for the Mizzou Tigers. The former top-100 prospect will have four years of eligibility with the Tigers after not playing for the Buckeyes this past season as a freshman. Cooper entered his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 23. Cooper was Ohio State’s fourth signee from the St. Louis area in a three-year span, joining receiver Kamryn Babb and cornerback Cameron Brown (2018) and receiver Jameson Williams (2019).

The file on the former Trinity Catholic star:

• A versatile receiver and talented athlete who was ranked as the country’s No. 15 receiver and No. 82 overall player by 247Sports.
• A four-star prospect.
• Third-rated player in the state of Missouri.
• Averaged nearly 30 yards per reception as a junior, hauling in 29 passes for 869 yards and nine touchdowns while helping Trinity Catholic win their first-ever Class 3 state championship.
• Amassed more than 1,100 yards of total offense.
• Also rushed for 224 yards while scoring 18 touchdowns.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter