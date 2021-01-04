SEMO ties free throw record

DQ Nicholas scored a season-high 21 points and made a career-best 17 free throws to lead Southeast Missouri (3-6, 1-2) to its first Ohio Valley Conference win, a thrilling 83-79 double overtime victory over Tennessee State (1-6, 0-4) Saturday. SEMO tied a school record with 40 made free throws in 51 attempts and it needed all of those to pull out the win. The Redhawks, who played their fourth overtime game in nine contests this year, overcame a nine-point deficit with 2:03 left to play in regulation.

