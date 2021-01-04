Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / MSU’s Mosley accomplishes rare feat

MSU’s Mosley accomplishes rare feat

By

Isiaih Mosley scored a career high 29 points, including 23 in the second half, to help push Missouri State to a 70-66 win over visiting Indiana State Sunday and give the Bears (6-1, 3-1 MVC) a weekend sweep of the Sycamores. It was Mosley’s fifth straight 20-point scoring game, making him the first Bear since Johnny Murdock in 1995 to achieve that milestone.

The sophomore from Columbia-Rock Bridge played in 32 games as a true freshman with 10 starts. He finished 5th on the squad with 8.3 points per game and ranked 3rd on the team with 29 3-pointers. Per 40 minutes, Mosley averaged 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and ranked 7th among Valley freshmen scorers. This season Mosley is leading the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter