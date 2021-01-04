MSU’s Mosley accomplishes rare feat

Isiaih Mosley scored a career high 29 points, including 23 in the second half, to help push Missouri State to a 70-66 win over visiting Indiana State Sunday and give the Bears (6-1, 3-1 MVC) a weekend sweep of the Sycamores. It was Mosley’s fifth straight 20-point scoring game, making him the first Bear since Johnny Murdock in 1995 to achieve that milestone.

The sophomore from Columbia-Rock Bridge played in 32 games as a true freshman with 10 starts. He finished 5th on the squad with 8.3 points per game and ranked 3rd on the team with 29 3-pointers. Per 40 minutes, Mosley averaged 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and ranked 7th among Valley freshmen scorers. This season Mosley is leading the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring.