Mizzou women’s rally falls short at Arkansas

Mizzou Women’s Basketball tried to battle back against the No. 10-ranked Arkansas Lady Razorbacks in the second half, but lost 91-88, Sunday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena. Mizzou had five players score in double figures for the second time this season, led by sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell’s (Berkeley, Mo.) fourth double-double of the season. Blackwell scored 20 points and had a game-high 14 rebounds, while redshirt guard Haley Troup (Gadsden, Ala.) willed the Tigers back in the game, scoring 13 of her season-high 15 points in the second half.

Mizzou is next scheduled to play on Sunday, Jan. 10 when the Tigers travel to Auburn for a 2 p.m. CT tipoff on SEC Network +. Mizzou’s midweek Thursday game against Vanderbilt was postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Vanderbilt program.