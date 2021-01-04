Missouri legislative prayer service is Wednesday in Jefferson City

Missourinet

Missouri’s governor will be participating in a legislative prayer service Wednesday morning in Jefferson City. The service marks the beginning of the legislative session.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson participate in the legislative prayer service in Jefferson City on January 8, 2020 (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

The 2021 session begins on Wednesday at noon at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. The special prayer service starts at 9 a.m. at the Concord Baptist Church, which is near the Capital Mall.

The annual prayer service is a time for prayer for Missouri’s state leaders, in both political parties. State lawmakers from both parties attend the event.

Missouri Baptist Convention President and Board Chairman John Nelson will be speaking at Wednesday’s service, and several pastors will pray.

The group “Jubilee Rising” will be performing at the prayer service. They are from the Lake of the Ozarks.

