Missouri legislative prayer service is Wednesday in Jefferson City

Missouri’s governor will be participating in a legislative prayer service Wednesday morning in Jefferson City. The service marks the beginning of the legislative session.

The 2021 session begins on Wednesday at noon at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. The special prayer service starts at 9 a.m. at the Concord Baptist Church, which is near the Capital Mall.

The annual prayer service is a time for prayer for Missouri’s state leaders, in both political parties. State lawmakers from both parties attend the event.

Missouri Baptist Convention President and Board Chairman John Nelson will be speaking at Wednesday’s service, and several pastors will pray.

The group “Jubilee Rising” will be performing at the prayer service. They are from the Lake of the Ozarks.

