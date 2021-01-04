Governor Parson says Vizient partnership is expanding Missouri’s hospital capacity

Missouri’s governor says the state’s partnership with Vizient continues to provide relief for six hospitals across the state.

Governor Mike Parson tells Capitol reporters that the hospitals are SSM Health in Jefferson City and St. Louis, St. Louis’ BJC Healthcare, CoxHealth in Springfield, St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, MOSAIC Life Care in St. Joseph and Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.

“I also will note that those original six have continued to ask for support (additional staff) for that purpose,” Parson says.

During a year-end press conference on Wednesday in Jefferson City, the governor credited the partnership with Vizient for expanding the health care system’s capacity.

“We now have 196 contracted staff, including 33 respiratory therapists, 75 certified nurses aides, and 88 nurses with various specialties,” says Parson.

The governor says an additional 24 health care employees reported to work at assigned hospitals last Monday. The 12-week partnership is continuing into 2021.

Governor Parson also says that more than 66,000 frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff have received the initial COVID vaccine. State Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams says 314,000 COVID vaccines were shipped to Missouri in December.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet