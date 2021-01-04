Chiefs playoff run will begin in two weeks against the lowest seeded winner of Wild Card Weekend

The Chiefs played mostly backups in a 38-21 loss to the Chargers to end the regular season at Arrowhead. Head coach Andy Reid rested several starters with the Chiefs having already secured the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye, Chad Henne, who was filling in for Patrick Mahomes, threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since 2014. Kansas City is 14-and-2 and awaits its division round opponent.

The Bills, who will be facing the Colts, will be trying to win their first postseason game since the 1995 season. If Philip Rivers wants a shot a playing in a Super Bowl it must come against a very solid Buffalo team and an upset win would send him back up against his long-time AFC West rivals in the Divisional Round.

The Chiefs could face the Browns, in the postseason for the first time since 2002, which ends the longest playoff drought in the NFL. The Browns will be forced to play a Steelers team that knocked Cleveland out of the playoffs each of the past two times that the Browns have made it (1994, 2002). Cleveland beat the Steelers on Sunday, but Ben Roethlisberger did not play.

If the favored Bills and Steelers win, the Chiefs would get the winner of the 4-5 matchup between Tennessee and Baltimore. KC beat the Ravens 34-20 in week 3 and rallied to beat the Titans in last year’s first playoff win.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 9

(7) Colts at (2) Bills, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

(6) Rams at (3) Seahawks, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

(5) Buccaneers at (4) Washington, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, January 10

(5) Ravens at (4) Titans, 1:05 p.m. ET (ABC)

(7) Bears at (2) Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET (CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime)

(6) Browns at (3) Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 16

AFC Divisional Round

NFC Divisional Round

Sunday, January 17

AFC Divisional Round

NFC Divisional Round

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)