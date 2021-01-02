Tilmon leads the charge at Tigers top the Hogs

With Arkansas forward Justin Smith out with an ankle injury, the Razorbacks had no answer for slowing down Jeremiah Tilmon who scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the 12th ranked Tigers handed Arkansas its first loss of the season, 81-68 on Saturday. Tilmon had 14 points in the first 20 minutes, passing his season high and finished with a career high. He was joined in double figures by Xavier Pinson with 23 and Mark Smith with 11.

The Tigers (7-1, 1-1) outrebounded Arkansas 51-36, outscored the Razorbacks 34-22 in the paint, and held them to 27% shooting from the field and managed to limit the damage of 21 turnovers.

Mizzou will play a second straight game on the road, Wednesday at Mississippi State.