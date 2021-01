Mizzou Women’s Basketball dropped its Southeastern Conference opener to Alabama 74-59 on Thursday afternoon at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou had a lead after the first quarter of play and was tied with the Tide at halftime, but the Tigers were outscored 24-15 in the third quarter.

After entering the game with impressive shooting percentages, Mizzou was held to 37.9 percent shooting from the field (22-of-58) and a season-low 20.0 percent (3-of-15) from three.