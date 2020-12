Chad Henne will be the Chiefs starting quarterback Sunday in the regular season finale against the Chargers at Arrowhead.

With KC already locked in as the top seed in the AFC, starter Patrick Mahomes will be rested.

Mahomes will close out the 2020 season with 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Henne is in his second season with the Chiefs. The signal-caller hasn’t started an NFL game since 2014 when he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.