SLU Basketball pauses activities

The Saint Louis University men’s basketball program has paused all team activities due to positive COVID-19 results within the program. The positive results are from tests administered on Dec. 28. SLU’s next two games, Wednesday against Duquesne and Saturday against Massachusetts, have been postponed. The Atlantic 10 Conference will announce all changes to the Billikens’ upcoming A-10 schedule.

Program activities will resume only after all personnel are cleared via the extensive Saint Louis University campus COVID-19 testing procedures and protocols.