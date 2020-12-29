Reid to sit key Chiefs players vs Chargers. Mizzou hoops has an edge over Tennessee (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says he will rest some starters Sunday when the Chiefs host the Chargers in the season finale. The Chiefs are 14-and-1 and have already wrapped up the AFC’s top-seed for the playoffs and a first-round bye. Reid indicated wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins would be among those held out. He also hinted backup quarterback Chad Henne would play instead of Patrick Mahomes.

Number-12 Missouri and number-seven Tennessee will square off tomorrow night in the SEC basketball opener in Columbia. Both schools are 6-and-0. The Tigers have not played since rallying to beat Bradley by a point on December 22nd. Tennessee will be playing their first road game. They were scheduled to play number one Gonzaga in Indy and at Notre Dame in early December but had to cancel. This will truly be their first big test of the season. Meanwhile Mizzou has faced nationally ranked Oregon and Illinois. The Tigers are led in scoring by Xavier Pinson and Mark and Dru Smith, all three averaging over 13 points a game. As a team Mizzou shooting just 28% from three-point range.

