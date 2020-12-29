Missouri State splits series with Northern Iowa

After Northern Iowa scored the game’s first 16 points and led by as many as 26 in the first half, Missouri State rallied to make a game of it in the second half. But the home standing Panthers held off the Bears down the stretch to earn an 85-75 victory at McLeod Center and salvage a split with MSU in the opening series of Missouri Valley Conference play. Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley scored 20 points apiece to lead Missouri State (4-1, 1-1 MVC) with Prim going 8-for-12 from the field and snagging a team-high 9 rebounds. Mosley scored 18 points in the second half and dished out 5 assists. Ja’Monta Black also pitched in 17 points for the Bears behind 5 3-pointers.

On Sunday, Missouri State (4-0) held off a second-half surge from Northern Iowa and got a career-high 26 points from Isiaih Mosley to turn back the Panthers 79-59, in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both squads.

The Bears return to JQH Arena for two games against Indiana State (3-4, 0-2 MVC) this weekend with a 5 p.m. start on Saturday, followed by a 3 p.m. game against the Sycamores on Sunday.