Missouri State, Mizzou women’s basketball postpones games due to COVID-19

The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed Missouri State’s women’s basketball series at UNI, originally set for Jan. 1 and 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, due to positive COVID-19 test results among 24th-ranked MSU’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The Conference will announce make-up dates for the series/games at a later date.

The Vanderbilt at Mizzou Women’s Basketball game on Jan. 7 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individual within the Vanderbilt women’s basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. The Tigers open SEC play on Thursday afternoon at 2pm against Alabama at Mizzou Arena.