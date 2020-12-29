Far northwest and northern Missouri under winter storm warning until 6 am Wednesday (AUDIO)

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 o’clock on Wednesday morning in northwest and far northern Missouri. Impacted towns include St. Joseph, Bethany, Maryville and Trenton, as well as numerous farming communities in that region.

National Weather Service (NWS) Pleasant Hill meteorologist Spencer Mell says there’s four inches of snow on the ground in Atchison County, which is on the border with Iowa and Nebraska.

“We’re seeing a lot of this transition from a snow scenario over to sleet and even some freezing rain. We did see anywhere from one to four inches (of snow) across those areas this morning,” Mell says.

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says most roadways in northern Missouri are covered with snow or some ice. They’re urging north Missourians to stay at home if possible, and to use extreme caution if driving.

Our Bethany affiliate KAAN reports about an inch of snow on the ground, along with sleet this afternoon.

Meantime, a large section of western, northern and northeast Missouri remains under a winter weather advisory until 6 o’clock Tuesday evening. Impacted cities include Kansas City, Marshall and Chillicothe.

Meteorologist Mell says those communities are also seeing some ice.

“Right now we’re hovering right around freezing, so we’re still seeing a little bit of light freezing rain. Expect that to continue here through the afternoon, I think most of those areas have seen the worst of it,” says Mell.

MoDOT Kansas City crews are urging residents in the Kansas City metro and in western Missouri to stay alert, to brake carefully and to stay home, if possible. Mell notes there’s been freezing rain today near Lee’s Summit, as well as Raymore and Pleasant Hill.

“It’s really just a sheet of ice out there so fortunately, MoDOT has got out there and treated some of these roads, but some of this freezing rain came pretty quick,” Mell says.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also urging you to slow down, in winter weather. Troopers say that during inclement weather, driving the speed limit is often too fast and not “exercising the highest degree of care.”

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s interview with National Weather Service (NWS) Pleasant Hill meteorologist Spencer Mell, which was recorded on December 29, 2020:

